3,000 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Acquired by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $83.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

