2,462 Shares in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,655 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 17.3% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,882,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,947,000 after buying an additional 1,902,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,485,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,275,000 after buying an additional 878,522 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 83.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after buying an additional 783,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FWONK. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of FWONK stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 977,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,193. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.52 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

