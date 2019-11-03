$222.08 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report sales of $222.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $217.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. WNS reported sales of $195.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year sales of $883.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.14 million to $894.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $969.00 million, with estimates ranging from $960.00 million to $977.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on WNS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WNS from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,601,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in WNS by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. WNS has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

