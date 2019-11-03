$2.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.74. Chubb reported earnings of $2.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.64.

In other Chubb news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,225 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 77,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.44. 1,633,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,019. Chubb has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

