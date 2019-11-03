$16.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) will announce $16.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.75 billion. Archer Daniels Midland posted sales of $15.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full-year sales of $64.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.06 billion to $66.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.25 billion to $67.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer Daniels Midland.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, with a total value of $124,916.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,190,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,786,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after buying an additional 1,514,686 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,848,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,029,000 after buying an additional 1,429,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,540,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,644,000 after buying an additional 1,150,528 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.