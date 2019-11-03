1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €47.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.60 ($55.35) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRI. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.27 ($44.50).

DRI stock opened at €23.70 ($27.56) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €28.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

