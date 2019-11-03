1,149 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.36.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 31,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $5,613,216.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $418,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

