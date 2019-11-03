10,996 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,609 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,721,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 414,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,282,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,121,000 after purchasing an additional 410,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 311.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 213,482 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $54.19.

