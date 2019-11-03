1,058 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1,591.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,992,000 after buying an additional 2,589,744 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Textron by 104.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after buying an additional 1,327,922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 25.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,305,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,441,000 after buying an additional 1,294,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,575,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,668,000 after buying an additional 651,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 9.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,105,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,812,000 after buying an additional 431,683 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,645. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.40%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

