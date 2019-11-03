1,041 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 2nd quarter worth $53,915,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,091,000 after acquiring an additional 36,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,403,000 after acquiring an additional 35,278 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 158,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,187,000 after acquiring an additional 30,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $1,173.86. 35,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,347. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,108.03. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,111.37, for a total transaction of $3,284,098.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,060,960.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total transaction of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,273 shares of company stock worth $9,393,825. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,073.67.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

