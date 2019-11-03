100 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Bridger Capital Management LLC

Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $310.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

