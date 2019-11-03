1 North Wealth Services LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Apple comprises about 1.6% of 1 North Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its holdings in Apple by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $255.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.08 and its 200-day moving average is $207.58. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $255.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

