$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings. Meridian Bank posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million for the quarter.

MRBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

MRBK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.08. Meridian Bank has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% in the second quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

