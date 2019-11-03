-$0.14 EPS Expected for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Livongo Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Livongo Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livongo Health.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $40.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LVGO shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livongo Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.34. Livongo Health has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $45.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVGO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livongo Health (LVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.