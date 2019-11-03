-$0.13 EPS Expected for TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TapImmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). TapImmune posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of TapImmune in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of MRKR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.14. 359,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.85 and a quick ratio of 16.85. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $175.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.17.

In other TapImmune news, insider Peter L. Hoang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

