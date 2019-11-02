Zynex’s (ZYXI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

ZYXI stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.05 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 131,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $1,388,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 304,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,270 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,257,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,957,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,251,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

