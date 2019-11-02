Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $73,000 in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 274.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $88.46.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th.

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.