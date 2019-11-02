Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $114,000 Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $494,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,369.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $625,675 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBH opened at $15.57 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

