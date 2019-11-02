Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $101,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.