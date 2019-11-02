Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 485 Shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 300,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.18.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.94 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

