Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zumiez to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 180,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $5,412,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,893,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,993,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 12,762 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $411,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $10,439,390. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,548 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 46.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,645 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,746 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $34.15.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.65 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

