Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

ZION stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. 1,669,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $457,023.63. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.