ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) Insider Jennifer Anne Smith Sells 6,500 Shares

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $321,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBK stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $31.91.

Get ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS alerts:

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Company Profile

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorporation NA.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.