Zebi Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Liquid, OKEx and Koinex. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $109,135.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00218275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.24 or 0.01396182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00117857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 361,575,454 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Liquid, DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.