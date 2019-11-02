ZB (ZB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $177.05 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One ZB token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC on popular exchanges including ZBG, Hotbit and ZB.COM. ZB has a total market cap of $137.72 million and approximately $177.05 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZB has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01432684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . The official website for ZB is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG, ZB.COM and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

