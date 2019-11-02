Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €41.06 ($47.74).

ZAL traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading on Thursday, reaching €39.35 ($45.76). The stock had a trading volume of 812,157 shares. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a one year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.54 and a 200-day moving average of €40.78.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

