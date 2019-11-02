Zacks: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Given $2.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Permianville Royalty Trust an industry rank of 31 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. 134,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,714. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.