Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to “Buy”

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.22 and a beta of 0.76. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

