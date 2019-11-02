Zacks Investment Research Upgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 134,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,677. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.87. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $63,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,399.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,897 shares of company stock valued at $780,234. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 478,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,709,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 363,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,261 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

