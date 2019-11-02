Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $532.28 million, a P/E ratio of -73.77, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.77. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 162.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

