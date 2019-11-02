Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $118.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $110.87 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $133.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 932.52%. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 523.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

