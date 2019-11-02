Zacks Investment Research Lowers Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) to Hold

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.69. Solar Capital has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.38 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Solar Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 4,820.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Solar Capital by 26.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

