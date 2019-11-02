Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

