Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horizon’s efforts to develop its pipeline are impressive. The company's BLA for teprotumumab was accepted by the FDA in September. The FDA set an action date of Mar 8, 2020. A potential approval will significantly boost the company’s performance. The company also initiated the MIRROR study on Krystexxa in the second quarter. The study is designed to support the potential for registration of the drug. Horizon expects continued strong growth for Krystexxa, going forward, and teprotumumab, beginning 2020. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, it faces intense competition from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and universities. Estimates are stable ahead of Q3 results.”

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HZNP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,344. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $29.85.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,679 shares of company stock worth $16,564,964 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.