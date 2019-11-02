Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Hold

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.30.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

