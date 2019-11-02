Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered CVB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $23.51.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,220,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 69.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CVB Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

