Zacks: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Given $8.25 Average Price Target by Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $8.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DLH an industry rank of 154 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research cut DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03. DLH has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 25.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 90.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 94.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

