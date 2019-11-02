Zacks: Brokerages Set $6.67 Target Price for Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Shares of Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $6.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Montage Resources an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on Montage Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raging Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Montage Resources by 56.4% in the second quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 543,441 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Montage Resources by 142.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,294,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,351 shares during the period. HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter worth $5,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Montage Resources by 38.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 164,379 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Montage Resources by 36,247.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 518,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MR opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.79. Montage Resources has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $20.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $155.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

