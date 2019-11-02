Zacks: Brokerages Set $18.50 Price Target for Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX)

Shares of Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ:PFNX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pfenex an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Monday, October 28th.

PFNX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 147,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,895. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $10.20.

Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

