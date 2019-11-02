Zacks: Brokerages Set $17.50 Target Price for Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Shares of Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDZI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,572. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDZI. Water Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.8% during the second quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 291,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 155,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 31.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

