Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.40. Nielsen reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup set a $28.00 price objective on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 2,265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Nielsen by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 2,320.6% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 2,162,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

