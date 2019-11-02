Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of AEL traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 410,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 115.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 129,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 69,483 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 14.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $230,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

