Zacks: Analysts Set $21.42 Price Target for KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $21.42 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

KLXE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,829. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amin J. Khoury bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $1,185,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 33,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $384,206.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 226,276 shares of company stock worth $2,642,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 142,390 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,042,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 540,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 106,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLX Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,044,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

