Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.11. Cognex reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.09.

CGNX opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock worth $2,829,000 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $211,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cognex by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

