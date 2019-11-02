Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

A number of research firms have commented on AGRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. William Blair upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $1,945,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 32,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 978,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120,403 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 12,568,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,280. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.38. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

