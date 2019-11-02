Zacks: Analysts Anticipate National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for National-Oilwell Varco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. National-Oilwell Varco posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National-Oilwell Varco.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 66.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. National-Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,493,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,437. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $38.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

