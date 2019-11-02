YY (NASDAQ:YY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

YY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of YY from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of YY in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.01.

Shares of YY stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. YY has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.97 million. YY had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YY will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in YY by 214.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in YY by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in YY by 61.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of YY by 59.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YY by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

