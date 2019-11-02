Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold also reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,310. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

