Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Up 8.4%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s share price shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.15, 584,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 336% from the average session volume of 134,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMAB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $994.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $121,147.50. Also, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 89,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $2,370,032.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,260 shares of company stock worth $9,582,615. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 422.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

