Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.01-3.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.24-5.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 2,921,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,182. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xylem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,339 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.